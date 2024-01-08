Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC)

In today’s recent session, 0.42 million shares of the Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.37, and it changed around $0.7 or 41.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.65M. UPC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.48, offering almost -426.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 68.35% since then. We note from Universe Pharmaceuticals INC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 35700.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 55.94K.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) trade information

Instantly UPC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 41.92% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.7100 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.55%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.91% year-to-date, but still up 17.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) is 106.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10960.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.3 day(s).

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 57.05% of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC shares, and 0.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.57%. Universe Pharmaceuticals INC stock is held by 3 institutions, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.03% of the shares, which is about 6555.0 shares worth $14158.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.02% or 4003.0 shares worth $8646.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.