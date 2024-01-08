Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: CTKB)

In the last trading session, 1.15 million shares of the Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:CTKB) were traded, and its beta was 1.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.07, and it changed around -$0.09 or -1.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.09B. CTKB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.77, offering almost -70.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.91% since then. We note from Cytek BioSciences Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.07 million.

Cytek BioSciences Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.67. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CTKB as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cytek BioSciences Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:CTKB) trade information

Instantly CTKB has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.49 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.51% year-to-date, but still down -14.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:CTKB) is 8.76% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.15 day(s).

Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) estimates and forecasts

Cytek BioSciences Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.95 percent over the past six months and at a -66.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -66.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $54.21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Cytek BioSciences Inc to make $45.18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $48.33 million and $37.09 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.80%.

CTKB Dividends

Cytek BioSciences Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:CTKB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.52% of Cytek BioSciences Inc shares, and 61.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.62%. Cytek BioSciences Inc stock is held by 152 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.09% of the shares, which is about 15.13 million shares worth $129.19 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P., with 9.02% or 12.3 million shares worth $105.02 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 6.73 million shares worth $37.13 million, making up 4.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund held roughly 5.43 million shares worth around $46.34 million, which represents about 3.98% of the total shares outstanding.