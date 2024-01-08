Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Applied Digital Corporation Stocks (NASDAQ: APLD)

In today’s recent session, 0.82 million shares of the Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) have been traded, and its beta is 4.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.32, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $774.58M. APLD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.62, offering almost -58.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 78.01% since then. We note from Applied Digital Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.45 million.

Applied Digital Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended APLD as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) trade information

Instantly APLD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.48 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.57% year-to-date, but still up 8.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) is 30.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.6 day(s).

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) estimates and forecasts

Applied Digital Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.73 percent over the past six months and at a 136.73% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.10%.