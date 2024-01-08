Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST)

In the last trading session, 7.69 million shares of the Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) were traded, and its beta was 2.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.24, and it changed around -$0.71 or -2.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.83B. UPST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $72.58, offering almost -118.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.11% since then. We note from Upstart Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.59 million.

Upstart Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 4.19. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 9 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended UPST as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Upstart Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) trade information

Instantly UPST has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 44.49 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.65% year-to-date, but still down -24.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) is 0.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.9 day(s).

Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) estimates and forecasts

Upstart Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.43 percent over the past six months and at a -380.95% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 44.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 102.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -39.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $135.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Upstart Holdings Inc to make $154.21 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $146.91 million and $108.96 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 41.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -65.64%. Upstart Holdings Inc earnings are expected to increase by -385.49% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

UPST Dividends

Upstart Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 12 and February 16.

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.48% of Upstart Holdings Inc shares, and 46.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.56%. Upstart Holdings Inc stock is held by 390 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 8.06% of the shares, which is about 6.86 million shares worth $227.9 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.91% or 5.02 million shares worth $166.96 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 2.2 million shares worth $73.2 million, making up 2.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.84 million shares worth around $61.07 million, which represents about 2.16% of the total shares outstanding.