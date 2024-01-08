Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE: NOVA)

In today’s recent session, 0.69 million shares of the Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA) have been traded, and its beta is 2.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.81, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.57B. NOVA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.56, offering almost -91.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.59% since then. We note from Sunnova Energy International Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.08 million.

Sunnova Energy International Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.46. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended NOVA as a Hold, whereas 20 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sunnova Energy International Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA) trade information

Instantly NOVA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.63% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.61 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.00% year-to-date, but still down -16.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA) is 5.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.08 day(s).

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) estimates and forecasts

Sunnova Energy International Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.79 percent over the past six months and at a -16.77% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 27.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 35.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 22 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $229.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc to make $206.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.50%.

Sunnova Energy International Inc earnings are expected to increase by -49.06% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -14.00% per year for the next five years.

NOVA Dividends

Sunnova Energy International Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 20 and February 26.

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.11% of Sunnova Energy International Inc shares, and 133.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 136.30%. Sunnova Energy International Inc stock is held by 347 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.79% of the shares, which is about 17.21 million shares worth $315.19 million.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A., with 10.23% or 11.9 million shares worth $217.97 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.07 million shares worth $56.3 million, making up 2.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF held roughly 2.72 million shares worth around $37.83 million, which represents about 2.34% of the total shares outstanding.