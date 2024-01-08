Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX)

In today’s recent session, 1.65 million shares of the Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.97, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.58B. RXRX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.75, offering almost -39.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.54, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.07% since then. We note from Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.41 million.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.33. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended RXRX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.45 for the current quarter.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX) trade information

Instantly RXRX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.08 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 21.35% year-to-date, but still up 21.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX) is 61.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 37.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.03 day(s).

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) estimates and forecasts

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 65.95 percent over the past six months and at a -22.79% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -45.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -29.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.53 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc to make $12.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $13.68 million and $12.13 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 50.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.30%.