Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN)

In today’s recent session, 0.84 million shares of the Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) have been traded, and its beta is 3.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.65, and it changed around -$0.02 or -3.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $165.85M. OCGN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.55, offering almost -138.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 47.69% since then. We note from Ocugen Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.45 million.

Ocugen Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended OCGN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ocugen Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) trade information

Instantly OCGN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.35% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7202 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.45% year-to-date, but still up 12.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) is 62.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 18.72 day(s).

Ocugen Inc (OCGN) estimates and forecasts

Ocugen Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 11.46 percent over the past six months and at a 21.05% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.30% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 63.63%.

OCGN Dividends

Ocugen Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.54% of Ocugen Inc shares, and 12.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.16%. Ocugen Inc stock is held by 91 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.60% of the shares, which is about 11.81 million shares worth $6.41 million.

Luminus Management, LLC, with 1.59% or 4.08 million shares worth $2.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 7.6 million shares worth $4.13 million, making up 2.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 3.06 million shares worth around $1.66 million, which represents about 1.19% of the total shares outstanding.