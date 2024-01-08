Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ: NXT)

In the last trading session, 22.94 million shares of the Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ:NXT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.99, and it changed around -$0.13 or -0.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.61B. NXT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.82, offering almost -18.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.24, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.75% since then. We note from Nextracker Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.35 million.

Nextracker Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.45. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended NXT as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nextracker Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter.

Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ:NXT) trade information

Instantly NXT has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 49.73 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.37% year-to-date, but still down -11.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ:NXT) is -0.10% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.38 day(s).

Nextracker Inc (NXT) estimates and forecasts

Nextracker Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.30 percent over the past six months and at a 812.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $618.83 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Nextracker Inc to make $673.02 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 29.80%.

Nextracker Inc earnings are expected to increase by 105.33% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 37.30% per year for the next five years.

NXT Dividends

Nextracker Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ:NXT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.10% of Nextracker Inc shares, and 49.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.01%. Nextracker Inc stock is held by 271 institutions, with TPG GP A, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 24.65% of the shares, which is about 15.28 million shares worth $608.26 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.20% or 4.47 million shares worth $177.79 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.5 million shares worth $59.67 million, making up 2.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.24 million shares worth around $49.4 million, which represents about 2.00% of the total shares outstanding.