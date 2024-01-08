Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Neximmune Inc (NASDAQ: NEXI)

In today’s recent session, 1.96 million shares of the Neximmune Inc (NASDAQ:NEXI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.42, and it changed around $2.24 or 36.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.93M. NEXI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.35, offering almost -141.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 85.15% since then. We note from Neximmune Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

Neximmune Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NEXI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Neximmune Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$7.5 for the current quarter.

Neximmune Inc (NASDAQ:NEXI) trade information

Instantly NEXI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 36.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.97 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 279.28% year-to-date, but still up 279.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Neximmune Inc (NASDAQ:NEXI) is 128.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35680.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).

Neximmune Inc (NEXI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 91.40% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -40.76%.

NEXI Dividends

Neximmune Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 26 and April 01.

Neximmune Inc (NASDAQ:NEXI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.58% of Neximmune Inc shares, and 16.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.57%.