Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Minim Inc (NASDAQ: MINM)

In the last trading session, 2.29 million shares of the Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM) were traded, and its beta was 2.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.85, and it changed around $0.23 or 6.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.31M. MINM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.00, offering almost -263.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.42% since then. We note from Minim Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.16 million.

Minim Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MINM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Minim Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM) trade information

Instantly MINM has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.87 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 34.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 95.43% year-to-date, but still up 79.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM) is 12.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18430.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

Minim Inc (MINM) estimates and forecasts

Minim Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.77 percent over the past six months and at a 58.82% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 35.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Minim Inc to make $11.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $13.3 million and $12.86 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -17.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -10.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.07%.

MINM Dividends

Minim Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 27 and April 01.

Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 79.88% of Minim Inc shares, and 2.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.37%. Minim Inc stock is held by 6 institutions, with Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 1.47% of the shares, which is about 27881.0 shares worth $0.11 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.62% or 11800.0 shares worth $45429.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 27881.0 shares worth $0.11 million, making up 1.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 5595.0 shares worth around $21540.0, which represents about 0.29% of the total shares outstanding.