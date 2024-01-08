Future Outlook And Charge Enterprises Inc Stock Price Performance

In today’s recent session, 0.7 million shares of the Charge Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:CRGE) have been traded, and its beta is 2.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.09, and it changed around $0.0 or -3.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.35M. CRGE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.70, offering almost -1788.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.09. We note from Charge Enterprises Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

Charge Enterprises Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CRGE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Charge Enterprises Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Charge Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:CRGE) trade information

Instantly CRGE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.33% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1250 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.12% year-to-date, but still down -21.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Charge Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:CRGE) is -47.70% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.1 day(s).

Charge Enterprises Inc (CRGE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 55.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -12.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $134.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Charge Enterprises Inc to make $123.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $167.96 million and $193.55 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -20.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -36.20%.