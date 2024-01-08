Future Outlook And Ault Alliance Inc Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 5.7 million shares of the Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) were traded, and its beta was 3.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.08, and it changed around -$0.01 or -4.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.82M. AULT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.14, offering almost -41325.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.08. We note from Ault Alliance Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.23 million.

Ault Alliance Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AULT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ault Alliance Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) trade information

Instantly AULT has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1048 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.76% year-to-date, but still down -16.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) is -18.32% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.11 day(s).

Ault Alliance Inc (AULT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 156.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $34.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.8 million and $32.83 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 340.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 74.66%.

AULT Dividends

Ault Alliance Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 20.