Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 1.72 million shares of the Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) have been traded, and its beta is 3.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.38, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $621.23M. FCEL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.36, offering almost -215.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.98, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.99% since then. We note from Fuelcell Energy Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.51 million.

Fuelcell Energy Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.44. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended FCEL as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Fuelcell Energy Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) trade information

Instantly FCEL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.79% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6600 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.87%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.06% year-to-date, but still down -14.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) is 14.58% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 79.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.28 day(s).

Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) estimates and forecasts

Fuelcell Energy Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.93 percent over the past six months and at a -11.54% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $25.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Fuelcell Energy Inc to make $28.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.65%. Fuelcell Energy Inc earnings are expected to increase by -13.06% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

FCEL Dividends

Fuelcell Energy Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.23% of Fuelcell Energy Inc shares, and 45.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.64%. Fuelcell Energy Inc stock is held by 334 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 9.21% of the shares, which is about 41.62 million shares worth $57.64 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.07% or 40.98 million shares worth $56.75 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 13.65 million shares worth $18.91 million, making up 3.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 11.56 million shares worth around $16.01 million, which represents about 2.56% of the total shares outstanding.