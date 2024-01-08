Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT): Stock Forecast For 2024 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 4.91 million shares of the Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) were traded, and its beta was 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $58.34, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.80B. FTNT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $81.24, offering almost -39.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $44.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.37% since then. We note from Fortinet Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.23 million.

Fortinet Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.17. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 40 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 21 recommended FTNT as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Fortinet Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter.

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) trade information

Instantly FTNT has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 59.39 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.32% year-to-date, but still down -1.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) is 11.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $57.61, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -1.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FTNT is forecast to be at a low of $49.00 and a high of $69.30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -18.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fortinet Inc (FTNT) estimates and forecasts

Fortinet Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.88 percent over the past six months and at a 31.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -2.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 31 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.41 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 29 analysts expect Fortinet Inc to make $1.38 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.28 billion and $1.26 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 97.64%. Fortinet Inc earnings are expected to increase by 30.91% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 16.06% per year for the next five years.

FTNT Dividends

Fortinet Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 05 and February 09.

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.44% of Fortinet Inc shares, and 71.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.42%. Fortinet Inc stock is held by 1,590 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.66% of the shares, which is about 68.0 million shares worth $5.14 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.33% or 49.71 million shares worth $3.76 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 20.82 million shares worth $1.57 billion, making up 2.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 15.52 million shares worth around $1.17 billion, which represents about 1.98% of the total shares outstanding.