Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFIE) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 17.68 million shares of the Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) were traded, and its beta was 1.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.16, and it changed around -$0.01 or -8.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.96M. FFIE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $105.60, offering almost -65900.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -6.25% since then. We note from Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 23.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.08 million.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended FFIE as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.17 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Instantly FFIE has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2649 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 39.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.10% year-to-date, but still down -38.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) is -48.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.45 day(s).

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 95.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -261.20% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.04 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc to make $4.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 06 and March 11.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.25% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc shares, and 2.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.64%. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc stock is held by 56 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.04% of the shares, which is about 0.61 million shares worth $9.8 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.01% or 0.2 million shares worth $3.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.39 million shares worth $6.3 million, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $2.66 million, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.