Exelon Corp. (NASDAQ: EXC) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 4.98 million shares of the Exelon Corp. (NASDAQ:EXC) were traded, and its beta was 0.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.31, and it changed around $0.29 or 0.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.14B. EXC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.37, offering almost -22.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $34.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.22% since then. We note from Exelon Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.66 million.

Exelon Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.72. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended EXC as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Exelon Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter.

Exelon Corp. (NASDAQ:EXC) trade information

Instantly EXC has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 36.67 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.14% year-to-date, but still up 1.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Exelon Corp. (NASDAQ:EXC) is -5.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.07, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EXC is forecast to be at a low of $36.00 and a high of $42.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -15.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Exelon Corp. (EXC) estimates and forecasts

Exelon Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.35 percent over the past six months and at a 3.96% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 34.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -7.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.27 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Exelon Corp. to make $5.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.67 billion and $5.27 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.23%. Exelon Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 4.01% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 10.10% per year for the next five years.

EXC Dividends

Exelon Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.03 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.46. It is important to note, however, that the 4.03% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Exelon Corp. (NASDAQ:EXC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.17% of Exelon Corp. shares, and 86.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.34%. Exelon Corp. stock is held by 1,388 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.35% of the shares, which is about 90.84 million shares worth $3.7 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.30% or 90.34 million shares worth $3.68 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 30.98 million shares worth $1.26 billion, making up 3.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. held roughly 25.62 million shares worth around $1.02 billion, which represents about 2.64% of the total shares outstanding.