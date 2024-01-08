Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: EOSE) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 5.66 million shares of the Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE) were traded, and its beta was 2.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.94, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $181.15M. EOSE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.66, offering almost -502.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.06% since then. We note from Eos Energy Enterprises Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.61 million.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.67. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended EOSE as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Inco for the current quarter.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE) trade information

Instantly EOSE has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2100 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.69% year-to-date, but still down -18.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE) is -17.47% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 39.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.29 day(s).

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) estimates and forecasts

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -79.28 percent over the past six months and at a 43.48% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.50%.

EOSE Dividends

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.