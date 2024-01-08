E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EJH) In 2024: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In today’s recent session, 1.07 million shares of the E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) have been traded, and its beta is 1.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.65, and it changed around -$0.08 or -11.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.65M. EJH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.00, offering almost -9130.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.69, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -6.15% since then. We note from E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.34 million.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

Instantly EJH has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -11.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.9100 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 83.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -83.82% year-to-date, but still down -83.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) is -84.74% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.6 day(s).

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.76% of E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd shares, and 5.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.73%. E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd stock is held by 2 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.29% of the shares, which is about 79064.0 shares worth $0.11 million.