Dogness (International) Corp (NASDAQ: DOGZ) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.46 million shares of the Dogness (International) Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) were traded, and its beta was 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.38, and it changed around -$4.63 or -51.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $175.73M. DOGZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.60, offering almost -438.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.79, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.3% since then. We note from Dogness (International) Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 67.73K.

Dogness (International) Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) trade information

Instantly DOGZ has showed a red trend with a performance of -51.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.60 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 54.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.95% year-to-date, but still down -17.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dogness (International) Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) is 53.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3530.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.66 day(s).

DOGZ Dividends

Dogness (International) Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 11 and January 12.

Dogness (International) Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.61% of Dogness (International) Corp shares, and 5.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.42%. Dogness (International) Corp stock is held by 10 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.69% of the shares, which is about 1.17 million shares worth $0.85 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.36% or 0.28 million shares worth $0.2 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 20518.0 shares worth $14668.0, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares.