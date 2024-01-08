Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DRMA)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 0.87 million shares of the Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.63, and it changed around -$0.05 or -7.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.01M. DRMA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.62, offering almost -792.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.54, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.29% since then. We note from Dermata Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 833.62K.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DRMA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Doma Holdings, Inc. for the current quarter.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) trade information

Instantly DRMA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.34% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8900 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.30% year-to-date, but still up 3.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) is -14.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35190.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.06 day(s).

Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.09% of Dermata Therapeutics Inc shares, and 5.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.41%. Dermata Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 8 institutions, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.76% of the shares, which is about 56285.0 shares worth $92870.0.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 1.01% or 32105.0 shares worth $52973.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 991.0 shares worth $1585.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 673.0 shares worth around $1076.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.