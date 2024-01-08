Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CYCC) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In today’s recent session, 3.28 million shares of the Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.91, and it changed around $0.42 or 16.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.94M. CYCC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.55, offering almost -503.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.49% since then. We note from Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 50.85K.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CYCC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$6.35 for the current quarter.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) trade information

Instantly CYCC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 16.87% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.90 on Friday, 01/05/24 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.99% year-to-date, but still up 8.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) is -33.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 41530.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.1 day(s).

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (CYCC) estimates and forecasts

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -65.36 percent over the past six months and at a 7.86% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 29.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.00% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.35%.

CYCC Dividends

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 04 and March 08.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.90% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 26.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.56%. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 26 institutions, with Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.26% of the shares, which is about 0.66 million shares worth $0.39 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with 2.87% or 0.36 million shares worth $0.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 86949.0 shares worth $51221.0, making up 0.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund held roughly 64068.0 shares worth around $37742.0, which represents about 0.51% of the total shares outstanding.