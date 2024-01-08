CRISPR Therapeutics AG: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of CRSP Stock In 2024

In today’s recent session, 0.54 million shares of the CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $59.17, and it changed around -$1.5 or -2.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.70B. CRSP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $76.97, offering almost -30.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $37.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.54% since then. We note from CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.83 million.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) trade information

Instantly CRSP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.46% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 68.48 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.47% year-to-date, but still down -5.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) is -16.82% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.22 day(s).

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 110.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -138.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26,622.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $149.09 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG to make $16.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6k and $100 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2,484,733.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -83.00%.