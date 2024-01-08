Could WW International Inc’s (NASDAQ: WW) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In today’s recent session, 1.01 million shares of the WW International Inc (NASDAQ:WW) have been traded, and its beta is 1.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.32, and it changed around -$0.13 or -1.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $500.18M. WW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.31, offering almost -110.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.46, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.25% since then. We note from WW International Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.81 million.

WW International Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.25. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended WW as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. WW International Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

WW International Inc (NASDAQ:WW) trade information

Instantly WW has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.74 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.71% year-to-date, but still down -27.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, WW International Inc (NASDAQ:WW) is -3.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.23 day(s).

WW International Inc (WW) estimates and forecasts

WW International Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.85 percent over the past six months and at a -118.75% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 28.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 91.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -35.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -14.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $206.91 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect WW International Inc to make $239.98 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $223.92 million and $235.4 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.90%.