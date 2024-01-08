Could Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OMGA) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 7.33 million shares of the Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) were traded, and its beta was 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.39, and it changed around -$0.93 or -17.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $242.06M. OMGA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.98, offering almost -172.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.39% since then. We note from Omega Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.65 million.

Omega Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended OMGA as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Omega Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.45 for the current quarter.

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) trade information

Instantly OMGA has showed a red trend with a performance of -17.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.30 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 30.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 45.85% year-to-date, but still up 41.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) is 109.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.31 day(s).

Omega Therapeutics Inc (OMGA) estimates and forecasts

Omega Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.98 percent over the past six months and at a 8.88% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 29.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $570k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Omega Therapeutics Inc to make $460k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $735k and $260k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -22.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 76.90%.

OMGA Dividends

Omega Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.97% of Omega Therapeutics Inc shares, and 92.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.44%. Omega Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 91 institutions, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 53.00% of the shares, which is about 29.23 million shares worth $128.3 million.

FMR, LLC, with 9.42% or 5.19 million shares worth $22.8 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2023. The former held 1.6 million shares worth $7.01 million, making up 2.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.06 million shares worth around $4.63 million, which represents about 1.91% of the total shares outstanding.