Could Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (NASDAQ: LBPH) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 1.98 million shares of the Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH) were traded, and its beta was 0.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.20, and it changed around $0.35 or 1.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $601.27M. LBPH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.50, offering almost -5.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.71% since then. We note from Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 941.87K.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH) trade information

Instantly LBPH has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.50 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 317.91% year-to-date, but still up 306.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH) is 530.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.19 day(s).

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH) estimates and forecasts

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 253.44 percent over the past six months and at a 9.77% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -12.50% in the next quarter.

LBPH Dividends

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 29 and March 04.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.77% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 58.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.38%. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 81 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.50% of the shares, which is about 2.57 million shares worth $18.86 million.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP, with 11.45% or 2.35 million shares worth $17.27 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 0.97 million shares worth $6.98 million, making up 4.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held roughly 0.77 million shares worth around $5.62 million, which represents about 3.73% of the total shares outstanding.