Could Coupang Inc’s (NYSE: CPNG) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 6.26 million shares of the Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) were traded, and its beta was 1.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.74, and it changed around $0.19 or 1.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.14B. CPNG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.99, offering almost -27.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.57% since then. We note from Coupang Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.59 million.

Coupang Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.75. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended CPNG as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Coupang Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Coupang, Inc. for the current quarter.

Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Instantly CPNG has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.43 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.78% year-to-date, but still down -3.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) is 2.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.52 day(s).

Coupang Inc (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

Coupang Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.86 percent over the past six months and at a 600.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 26.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 46.42%.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.

Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.82% of Coupang Inc shares, and 79.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.63%. Coupang Inc stock is held by 561 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 26.49% of the shares, which is about 426.16 million shares worth $7.42 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 7.00% or 112.64 million shares worth $1.96 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fundamental Investors Inc and Europacific Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 37.27 million shares worth $648.56 million, making up 2.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held roughly 25.7 million shares worth around $447.16 million, which represents about 1.60% of the total shares outstanding.