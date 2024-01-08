Clene Inc (NASDAQ: CLNN): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 0.74 million shares of the Clene Inc (NASDAQ:CLNN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.31, and it changed around $0.02 or 6.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.30M. CLNN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.99, offering almost -541.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.35% since then. We note from Clene Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 723.18K.

Clene Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CLNN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Clene Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Clene Inc (NASDAQ:CLNN) trade information

Instantly CLNN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.90% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3200 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.13%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.52% year-to-date, but still up 4.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clene Inc (NASDAQ:CLNN) is -22.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.33 day(s).

Clene Inc (CLNN) estimates and forecasts

Clene Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -61.49 percent over the past six months and at a 38.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -600.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 46.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $120k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Clene Inc to make $130k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $234k and $107k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -48.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -228.46%.

CLNN Dividends

Clene Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 11 and March 15.

Clene Inc (NASDAQ:CLNN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.07% of Clene Inc shares, and 29.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.01%. Clene Inc stock is held by 53 institutions, with AIGH Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 4.52% of the shares, which is about 5.8 million shares worth $1.75 million.

AWM Investment Company, Inc., with 3.89% or 5.0 million shares worth $1.5 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 1.91 million shares worth $0.58 million, making up 1.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $0.14 million, which represents about 0.37% of the total shares outstanding.