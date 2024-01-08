Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK): Stock Forecast For 2024 Sees A An Incline Of 366.21%

In the last trading session, 15.77 million shares of the Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) were traded, and its beta was 3.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.21, and it changed around -$0.55 or -5.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.89B. CLSK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.56, offering almost -32.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 80.41% since then. We note from Cleanspark Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 25.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.20 million.

Cleanspark Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CLSK as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cleanspark Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Celestica, Inc. for the current quarter.

Instantly CLSK has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.47 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.43% year-to-date, but still down -22.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) is 9.67% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.57 day(s).

Cleanspark Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 70.17 percent over the past six months and at a 24.03% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.20%.

Cleanspark Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 12.

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.36% of Cleanspark Inc shares, and 37.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.66%. Cleanspark Inc stock is held by 214 institutions, with Toroso Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 79.86% of the shares, which is about 3.89 million shares worth $16.7 million.

Millennium Management Llc, with 70.92% or 3.46 million shares worth $14.83 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.0 million shares worth $17.16 million, making up 82.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF held roughly 3.89 million shares worth around $23.4 million, which represents about 79.90% of the total shares outstanding.