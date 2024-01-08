CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ: CISO): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 13.28 million shares of the CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.13, and it changed around $0.03 or 20.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.77M. CISO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.50, offering almost -1823.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.46% since then. We note from CISO Global Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.09 million.

CISO Global Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CISO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CISO Global Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO) trade information

Instantly CISO has showed a green trend with a performance of 20.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1550 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.13%. The company’s shares are currently up 24.41% year-to-date, but still up 22.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO) is 13.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.19 day(s).

CISO Global Inc (CISO) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 39.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.19 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect CISO Global Inc to make $21.08 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $14.74 million and $13.73 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 37.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 53.60%.

CISO Dividends

CISO Global Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.