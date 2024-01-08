Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 5.44 million shares of the Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) were traded, and its beta was 3.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $46.87, and it changed around $0.28 or 0.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.34B. CVNA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $62.59, offering almost -33.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 90.98% since then. We note from Carvana Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.86 million.

Carvana Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.26. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 18 recommended CVNA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Carvana Co. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.9 for the current quarter.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

Instantly CVNA has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 55.46 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.47% year-to-date, but still down -14.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) is 20.92% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.94, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -20.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CVNA is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $62.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -32.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 68.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Carvana Co. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 59.15 percent over the past six months and at a 108.20% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 26.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -330.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 35.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -19.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.54 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Carvana Co. to make $2.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -10.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -64.42%.

CVNA Dividends

Carvana Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 26.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.83% of Carvana Co. shares, and 100.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.09%. Carvana Co. stock is held by 349 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.18% of the shares, which is about 12.97 million shares worth $336.25 million.

Spruce House Investment Management LLC, with 9.39% or 10.0 million shares worth $259.2 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.28 million shares worth $84.95 million, making up 3.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.01 million shares worth around $77.98 million, which represents about 2.82% of the total shares outstanding.