Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ: CAN): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 14.63 million shares of the Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) were traded, and its beta was 3.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.11, and it changed around -$0.07 or -3.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $317.07M. CAN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.98, offering almost -88.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.45% since then. We note from Canaan Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 31.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.44 million.

Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

Instantly CAN has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.96 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.66% year-to-date, but still down -24.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) is 36.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.07 day(s).

Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) estimates and forecasts

Canaan Inc ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.92 percent over the past six months and at a -321.59% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.42%.

CAN Dividends

Canaan Inc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 05 and March 11.

Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Canaan Inc ADR shares, and 20.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.13%. Canaan Inc ADR stock is held by 102 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.63% of the shares, which is about 6.17 million shares worth $13.14 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.04% or 3.46 million shares worth $7.38 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 2.92 million shares worth $9.29 million, making up 1.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held roughly 2.24 million shares worth around $4.5 million, which represents about 1.32% of the total shares outstanding.