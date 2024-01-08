C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CCCC) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 12.0 million shares of the C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) were traded, and its beta was 2.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.40, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $315.39M. CCCC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.41, offering almost -47.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 83.44% since then. We note from C4 Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.86 million.

C4 Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.73. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CCCC as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. C4 Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.65 for the current quarter.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) trade information

Instantly CCCC has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.84 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.27% year-to-date, but still up 6.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) is 332.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.27 day(s).

C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) estimates and forecasts

C4 Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 89.91 percent over the past six months and at a 3.82% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -30.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.18 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect C4 Therapeutics Inc to make $2.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.85 million and $5.15 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -54.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -46.29%. C4 Therapeutics Inc earnings are expected to increase by 3.96% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 22.30% per year for the next five years.

CCCC Dividends

C4 Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 26.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.93% of C4 Therapeutics Inc shares, and 97.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.31%. C4 Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 118 institutions, with Wasatch Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.64% of the shares, which is about 7.2 million shares worth $19.8 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 5.75% or 2.83 million shares worth $7.78 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.76 million shares worth $4.85 million, making up 3.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 1.73 million shares worth around $4.75 million, which represents about 3.51% of the total shares outstanding.