Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) Shares Might Go Down -99.04% This Year

In the last trading session, 2.07 million shares of the Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) were traded, and its beta was 2.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.13, and it changed around -$0.01 or -2.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $0.21M. BRSH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.00, offering almost -11438.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.69% since then. We note from Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.29 million.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BRSH as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bruush Oral Care Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Freshworks Inc. for the current quarter.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) trade information

Instantly BRSH has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1425 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.04% year-to-date, but still up 1.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) is -25.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 87820.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

BRSH Dividends

Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 61.20% of Bruush Oral Care Inc. shares, and 0.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.84%. Bruush Oral Care Inc. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.65% of the shares, which is about 3310.0 shares worth $778.0.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.63% or 3225.0 shares worth $758.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.