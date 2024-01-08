Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 4.73 million shares of the Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.51, and it changed around $0.21 or 3.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $948.27M. BDN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.25, offering almost -31.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.93% since then. We note from Brandywine Realty Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.16 million.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.67. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended BDN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Brandywine Realty Trust is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) trade information

Instantly BDN has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.57 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.04% year-to-date, but still up 0.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) is 16.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.45, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -1.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BDN is forecast to be at a low of $3.25 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -27.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 41.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) estimates and forecasts

Brandywine Realty Trust share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 18.49 percent over the past six months and at a -15.94% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -6.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $135.47 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to make $133.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $128.98 million and $129.23 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.78%. Brandywine Realty Trust earnings are expected to increase by -116.46% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

BDN Dividends

Brandywine Realty Trust’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 30 and February 05. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 13.07 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 13.07% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.08% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares, and 96.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.18%. Brandywine Realty Trust stock is held by 344 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 19.44% of the shares, which is about 33.46 million shares worth $155.58 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 16.50% or 28.39 million shares worth $132.0 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 11.63 million shares worth $52.81 million, making up 6.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held roughly 7.23 million shares worth around $36.51 million, which represents about 4.20% of the total shares outstanding.