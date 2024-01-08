BNOX Stock Forecast 2024: Bionomics Ltd. ADR Remains Weak With A Upside Of 27.91%

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:BNOX) were traded, and its beta was -0.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.29, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.53M. BNOX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.71, offering almost -497.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.91% since then. We note from Bionomics Ltd. ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 388.89K.

Bionomics Ltd. ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BNOX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bionomics Ltd. ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:BNOX) trade information

Instantly BNOX has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5500 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.84% year-to-date, but still down -16.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:BNOX) is 9.32% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27350.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.16 day(s).

Bionomics Ltd. ADR (BNOX) estimates and forecasts

Bionomics Ltd. ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.11 percent over the past six months and at a 12.81% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.44%.

BNOX Dividends

Bionomics Ltd. ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 26.

Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:BNOX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Bionomics Ltd. ADR shares, and 32.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.27%. Bionomics Ltd. ADR stock is held by 13 institutions, with Point72 Asset Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.54% of the shares, which is about 0.13 million shares worth $0.28 million.

BVF Inc., with 0.99% or 80971.0 shares worth $0.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.