Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 24.12 million shares of the Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) were traded, and its beta was 3.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.72, and it changed around -$0.21 or -7.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $656.91M. BITF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.56, offering almost -30.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.35% since then. We note from Bitfarms Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 33.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.87 million.

Bitfarms Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BITF as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bitfarms Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

Instantly BITF has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.51 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.53% year-to-date, but still down -18.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) is 39.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.66 day(s).

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) estimates and forecasts

Bitfarms Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 59.06 percent over the past six months and at a 81.74% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.70%.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $38.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Bitfarms Ltd. to make $46.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.

BITF Dividends

Bitfarms Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 19 and March 25.