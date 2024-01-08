Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.53 million shares of the Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) have been traded, and its beta is 2.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.62, and it changed around -$0.04 or -2.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $63.12M. BNGO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.20, offering almost -1146.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.19, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.54% since then. We note from Bionano Genomics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.50 million.

Bionano Genomics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BNGO as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bionano Genomics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.87 for the current quarter.

Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) trade information

Instantly BNGO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1600 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.02% year-to-date, but still down -14.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) is -2.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BNGO is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1381.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -270.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO) estimates and forecasts

Bionano Genomics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -74.01 percent over the past six months and at a 52.61% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 37.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.54 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Bionano Genomics Inc to make $10.86 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.21 million and $7.42 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 28.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 46.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.80%.

BNGO Dividends

Bionano Genomics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.58% of Bionano Genomics Inc shares, and 13.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.94%. Bionano Genomics Inc stock is held by 71 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 3.85% of the shares, which is about 1.49 million shares worth $2.46 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.48% or 0.58 million shares worth $0.95 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 0.89 million shares worth $1.47 million, making up 2.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $0.74 million, which represents about 1.15% of the total shares outstanding.