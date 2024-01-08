Biohaven Ltd (NYSE: BHVN) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) were traded, and its beta was 4.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.59, and it changed around $0.23 or 0.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.91B. BHVN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.29, offering almost -3.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.0% since then. We note from Biohaven Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Biohaven Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.11. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BHVN as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Biohaven Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.42 for the current quarter.

Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) trade information

Instantly BHVN has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 43.83 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.49% year-to-date, but still down -1.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) is 27.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.45 day(s).

Biohaven Ltd (BHVN) estimates and forecasts

Biohaven Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 87.29 percent over the past six months and at a 59.06% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 57.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -35.00% in the next quarter.

BHVN Dividends

Biohaven Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.35% of Biohaven Ltd shares, and 83.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.86%. Biohaven Ltd stock is held by 263 institutions, with Stifel Financial Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 7.19% of the shares, which is about 5.77 million shares worth $245.73 million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC, with 6.64% or 5.33 million shares worth $226.82 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 2.75 million shares worth $117.18 million, making up 3.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 2.32 million shares worth around $99.02 million, which represents about 2.90% of the total shares outstanding.