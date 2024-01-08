Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ: BETR) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 0.46 million shares of the Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.67, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $504.04M. BETR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $62.91, offering almost -9289.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.25% since then. We note from Better Home & Finance Holding Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.13 million.

Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) trade information

Instantly BETR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.09% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8381 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.82% year-to-date, but still down -17.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) is 49.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.09 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.56% of Better Home & Finance Holding Co. shares, and 38.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.08%. Better Home & Finance Holding Co. stock is held by 29 institutions, with Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 8.22% of the shares, which is about 29.28 million shares worth $19.91 million.

Ally Financial Inc., with 5.48% or 19.55 million shares worth $13.29 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.