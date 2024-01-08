Avantor Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 6.72 million shares of the Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) were traded, and its beta was 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.79, and it changed around -$0.09 or -0.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.74B. AVTR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.25, offering almost -15.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.68% since then. We note from Avantor Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.12 million.

Avantor Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.74. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended AVTR as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Avantor Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter.

Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) trade information

Instantly AVTR has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.28 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.56% year-to-date, but still down -5.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) is 5.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 33.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.62 day(s).

Avantor Inc. (AVTR) estimates and forecasts

Avantor Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.11 percent over the past six months and at a -26.24% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -31.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -17.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.7 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Avantor Inc. to make $1.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.79 billion and $1.78 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.70%.

Avantor Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -26.20% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 22.45% per year for the next five years.

AVTR Dividends

Avantor Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 01 and February 05.

Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.50% of Avantor Inc. shares, and 95.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.86%. Avantor Inc. stock is held by 654 institutions, with T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.75% of the shares, which is about 72.67 million shares worth $1.49 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.65% or 65.25 million shares worth $1.34 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 24.56 million shares worth $504.42 million, making up 3.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 21.03 million shares worth around $432.01 million, which represents about 3.11% of the total shares outstanding.