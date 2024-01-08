Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 1.99 million shares of the Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.52, and it changed around $0.08 or 17.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $53.01M. ATRA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.64, offering almost -984.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 61.54% since then. We note from Atara Biotherapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.82 million.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.71. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ATRA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. for the current quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) trade information

Instantly ATRA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 17.40% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5493 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.42% year-to-date, but still up 1.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) is -21.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATRA is forecast to be at a low of $0.50 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2400.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) estimates and forecasts

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -73.33 percent over the past six months and at a 4.03% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.97%.

ATRA Dividends

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 06 and February 12.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.33% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc shares, and 99.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.14%. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc stock is held by 156 institutions, with Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.67% of the shares, which is about 9.77 million shares worth $15.74 million.

Wasatch Advisors LP, with 8.19% or 8.28 million shares worth $13.34 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.71 million shares worth $4.36 million, making up 2.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 2.46 million shares worth around $3.96 million, which represents about 2.43% of the total shares outstanding.