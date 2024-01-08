Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IONM): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 3.06 million shares of the Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) were traded, and its beta was 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.29, and it changed around $0.02 or 4.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.55M. IONM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.93, offering almost -2979.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.03% since then. We note from Assure Holdings Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.34 million.

Assure Holdings Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IONM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Assure Holdings Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) trade information

Instantly IONM has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3281 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.12% year-to-date, but still down -0.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) is 1.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.07 day(s).

Assure Holdings Corp (IONM) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 100.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Assure Holdings Corp to make $6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were -$1.57 million and $3.55 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -640.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 68.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.33%.

IONM Dividends

Assure Holdings Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 15 and December 29.