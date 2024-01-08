Are U Power Ltd (NASDAQ: UCAR) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 9.67 million shares of the U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.14, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.59M. UCAR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $75.00, offering almost -53471.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14. We note from U Power Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.88 million.

U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) trade information

Instantly UCAR has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1871 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.20% year-to-date, but still down -24.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) is -68.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.17 day(s).

UCAR Dividends

U Power Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 71.39% of U Power Ltd shares, and 0.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.79%. U Power Ltd stock is held by 8 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 0.09% of the shares, which is about 49323.0 shares worth $7132.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.06% or 29872.0 shares worth $4319.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2023. The former held 49481.0 shares worth $7154.0, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 29872.0 shares worth around $4319.0, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.