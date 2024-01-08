Are Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: ELEV) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 0.76 million shares of the Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) have been traded, and its beta is 0.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.86, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.57M. ELEV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.89, offering almost -584.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 58.14% since then. We note from Elevation Oncology Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 479.45K.

Elevation Oncology Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ELEV as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Elevation Oncology Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.23 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) trade information

Instantly ELEV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.39% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9500 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 60.60% year-to-date, but still up 60.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) is 43.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.3 day(s).

Elevation Oncology Inc (ELEV) estimates and forecasts

Elevation Oncology Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.26 percent over the past six months and at a -75.61% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 72.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 61.10% in the next quarter.

ELEV Dividends

Elevation Oncology Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.26% of Elevation Oncology Inc shares, and 71.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.23%. Elevation Oncology Inc stock is held by 42 institutions, with Tang Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 9.43% of the shares, which is about 4.0 million shares worth $3.72 million.

Millennium Management Llc, with 7.15% or 3.03 million shares worth $2.82 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 0.85 million shares worth $0.79 million, making up 2.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $0.19 million, which represents about 0.48% of the total shares outstanding.