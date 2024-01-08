Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARQT) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 6.89 million shares of the Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT) were traded, and its beta was 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.71, and it changed around -$0.33 or -8.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $350.15M. ARQT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.57, offering almost -373.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.56% since then. We note from Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.75 million.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.57. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ARQT as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.76 for the current quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT) trade information

Instantly ARQT has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.25 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.86% year-to-date, but still up 12.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT) is 82.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.78 day(s).

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) estimates and forecasts

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.89 percent over the past six months and at a 33.22% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 35.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 36.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,465.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.51 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc to make $11.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.96 million and $2.78 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 288.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 322.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -110.36%. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc earnings are expected to increase by 34.23% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 9.80% per year for the next five years.

ARQT Dividends

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.