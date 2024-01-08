Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In today’s recent session, 2.31 million shares of the Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.00, and it changed around -$0.25 or -11.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $154.46M. APLT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.42, offering almost -121.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.0% since then. We note from Applied Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

Applied Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended APLT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Applied Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Applied Digital Corporation for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) trade information

Instantly APLT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -11.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.42 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 54.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.30% year-to-date, but still down -40.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) is -17.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.63 day(s).

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.87% of Applied Therapeutics Inc shares, and 72.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.17%. Applied Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 67 institutions, with Franklin Resources, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.59% of the shares, which is about 7.95 million shares worth $10.17 million.

VR Adviser, LLC, with 8.96% or 5.66 million shares worth $7.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 3.4 million shares worth $6.05 million, making up 5.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 2.64 million shares worth around $3.51 million, which represents about 4.18% of the total shares outstanding.