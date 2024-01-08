Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR): Stock Forecast For 2024 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 9.17 million shares of the Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) were traded, and its beta was 3.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.25, and it changed around $0.86 or 3.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.99B. AR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.90, offering almost -32.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.37% since then. We note from Antero Resources Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.01 million.

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) trade information

Instantly AR has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.28 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.13%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.51% year-to-date, but still up 1.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) is 3.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.94 day(s).

Antero Resources Corp (AR) estimates and forecasts

Antero Resources Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.56 percent over the past six months and at a -86.53% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -30.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -67.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -35.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.23 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Antero Resources Corp to make $1.31 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.09 billion and $1.41 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -41.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -7.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.35%.

AR Dividends

Antero Resources Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 13 and February 19.

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.50% of Antero Resources Corp shares, and 82.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.33%. Antero Resources Corp stock is held by 511 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.99% of the shares, which is about 45.02 million shares worth $1.04 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.12% or 27.41 million shares worth $631.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 8.83 million shares worth $224.13 million, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.54 million shares worth around $196.72 million, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.