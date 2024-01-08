Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: AVXL) Shares Are Heading Higher

In today’s recent session, 0.64 million shares of the Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) have been traded, and its beta is 0.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.19, and it changed around $0.18 or 3.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $508.14M. AVXL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.93, offering almost -92.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.90, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.84% since then. We note from Anavex Life Sciences Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 million.

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AVXL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Anavex Life Sciences Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) trade information

Instantly AVXL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.95 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.51% year-to-date, but still down -33.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) is -22.72% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 15.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AVXL is forecast to be at a low of $39.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -546.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -530.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (AVXL) estimates and forecasts

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.52 percent over the past six months and at a 11.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 17.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.80% in the next quarter.

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.14% of Anavex Life Sciences Corporation shares, and 31.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.07%. Anavex Life Sciences Corporation stock is held by 201 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.25% of the shares, which is about 5.94 million shares worth $48.28 million.

State Street Corporation, with 5.38% or 4.41 million shares worth $35.84 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 2.95 million shares worth $23.34 million, making up 3.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.27 million shares worth around $18.43 million, which represents about 2.77% of the total shares outstanding.