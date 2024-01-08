An Analysis Of Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA), And Its Business Forecast

In today’s recent session, 1.35 million shares of the Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.75, and it changed around -$8.91 or -21.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.70B. PRTA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $79.65, offering almost -150.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.2% since then. We note from Prothena Corporation plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 805.61K.

Prothena Corporation plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.33. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended PRTA as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Prothena Corporation plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.22 for the current quarter.

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) trade information

Instantly PRTA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -21.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 41.10 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.63% year-to-date, but still down -12.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) is -14.40% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $81.66, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 61.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PRTA is forecast to be at a low of $43.00 and a high of $129.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -306.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -35.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) estimates and forecasts

Prothena Corporation plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.45 percent over the past six months and at a -11.74% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1,116.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -48.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 72.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.91 million in revenue for the current quarter. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $49.92 million and $2.17 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -96.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.51%. Prothena Corporation plc earnings are expected to increase by -16.77% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -0.60% per year for the next five years.

PRTA Dividends

Prothena Corporation plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 12 and February 16.

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.66% of Prothena Corporation plc shares, and 99.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.40%. Prothena Corporation plc stock is held by 280 institutions, with EcoR1 Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 21.65% of the shares, which is about 11.58 million shares worth $790.97 million.

FMR, LLC, with 14.79% or 7.91 million shares worth $540.28 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 2.14 million shares worth $113.01 million, making up 4.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held roughly 1.66 million shares worth around $113.08 million, which represents about 3.10% of the total shares outstanding.