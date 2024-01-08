Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMLX): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 1.41 million shares of the Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX) were traded, and its beta was -0.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.83, and it changed around $0.19 or 1.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.14B. AMLX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.93, offering almost -149.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.77% since then. We note from Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.63 million.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.12. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AMLX as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.3 for the current quarter.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX) trade information

Instantly AMLX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.06 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.33% year-to-date, but still up 14.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX) is 13.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.2 day(s).

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) estimates and forecasts

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.38 percent over the past six months and at a 125.66% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 146.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1,700.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,609.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $107.51 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc to make $119.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $21.89 million and $71.43 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 391.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 67.50%.

AMLX Dividends

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 10 and March 14.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.92% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 101.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 117.99%. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 229 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.31% of the shares, which is about 4.93 million shares worth $106.25 million.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, with 7.23% or 4.87 million shares worth $105.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.66 million shares worth $35.78 million, making up 2.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.39 million shares worth around $29.93 million, which represents about 2.06% of the total shares outstanding.